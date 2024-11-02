Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $778.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

