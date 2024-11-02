1,244 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $194.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.65 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

