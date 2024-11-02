Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 6,605 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 828,151 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 307,500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,691,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

