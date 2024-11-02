Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,898,000 after buying an additional 250,167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

