abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.23% of Alkermes worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 371,039 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.47 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.