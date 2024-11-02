Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $270.39 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $206.02 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.