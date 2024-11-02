abrdn plc Sells 67,712 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.