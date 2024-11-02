DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

AES Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSE AES opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

