State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,745.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,515,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,973 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $170.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

