DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ARM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of ARM opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.78. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

