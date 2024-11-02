Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 135.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 111,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

HSIC stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

