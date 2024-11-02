DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after buying an additional 489,074 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

