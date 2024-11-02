BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 369.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 383,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

