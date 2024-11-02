BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 74.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

