Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.