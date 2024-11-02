DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,073 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 13,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 72.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $179.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.