DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 118 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 169.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.