abrdn plc Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

abrdn plc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $299.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $308.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.