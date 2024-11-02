abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.65.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

