abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000.

MOAT stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

