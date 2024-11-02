Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

