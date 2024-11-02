Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 292.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

