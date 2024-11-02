abrdn plc Buys 4,569 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

abrdn plc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $112.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

