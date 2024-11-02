abrdn plc Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,474.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

