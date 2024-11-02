abrdn plc Makes New $14.50 Million Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 306,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,000. abrdn plc owned 0.68% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,147.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,217 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,147.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

