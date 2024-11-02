abrdn plc Purchases 16,681 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 186.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 200.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

HEES stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

