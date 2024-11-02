abrdn plc Sells 356 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $366.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $424.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.06 and its 200 day moving average is $311.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.