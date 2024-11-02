abrdn plc Has $12.19 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.13 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

