abrdn plc Sells 31,807 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,203 shares of company stock worth $20,378,757. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

