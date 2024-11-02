Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,598 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 46.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.34%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.