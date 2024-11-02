abrdn plc Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

abrdn plc cut its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.52% of WNS worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2.8% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 150.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 58.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

WNS Stock Down 1.1 %

WNS stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.