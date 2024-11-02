Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.