abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Immunovant by 98.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $261,845.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 994,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,639,975.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $91,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,512,495.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $261,845.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 994,789 shares in the company, valued at $28,639,975.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,277 shares of company stock valued at $941,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

