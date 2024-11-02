Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

