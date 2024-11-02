abrdn plc Sells 10,707 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 354,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.33.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

