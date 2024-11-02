abrdn plc Purchases 82,500 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXW. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,740.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,095 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CXW

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.