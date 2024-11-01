Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Booking by 10.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,676.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,856.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,872.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,482.14.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

