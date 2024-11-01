Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $447,717.54 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,820.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teresa Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98.

Shares of NTRS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

