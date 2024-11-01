Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.