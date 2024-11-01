Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

