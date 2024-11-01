Echo45 Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

