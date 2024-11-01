Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

