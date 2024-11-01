Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Sells $168,048.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

TMO stock opened at $546.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.15 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

