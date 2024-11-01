Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 41.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.16 and a 1 year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

