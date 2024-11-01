Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,083,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221,259 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $478,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.