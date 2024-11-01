Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $195.70 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

