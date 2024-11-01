Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 11,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 25.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $174,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

