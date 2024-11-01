Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $217,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,377. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.