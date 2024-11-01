New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,025 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $265.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $188.07 and a one year high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average of $273.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

