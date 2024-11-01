Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

TSM stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $988.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.